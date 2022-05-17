Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 553 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $40,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.00.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.90 and its 200 day moving average is $337.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.42 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.