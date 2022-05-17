Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $53,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

