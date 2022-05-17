Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Nucor worth $50,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

