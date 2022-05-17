Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 11,338 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 8.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000.

FNDA traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. 237,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

