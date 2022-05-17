Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.47. 465,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,971. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

