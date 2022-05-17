Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 47,946,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,825,652. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.