Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,988,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

