Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROYMY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 1,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

