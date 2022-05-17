Royale Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,928.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $436,490.64 and $1,928.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

