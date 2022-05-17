Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 387,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,356. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.