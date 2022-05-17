Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post $707.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.10 million and the highest is $719.88 million. Saia reported sales of $571.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $186,244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $98,135,000.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $7.97 on Thursday, reaching $207.44. The stock had a trading volume of 308,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.