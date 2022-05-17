Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

