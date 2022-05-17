Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Makes New $134.67 Million Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,745,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,674,000. Braze accounts for approximately 12.2% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 1.89% of Braze at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $13,349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last ninety days.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,000. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

