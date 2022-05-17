SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $302,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in XPeng by 145.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPeng by 38.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 560,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

