SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $391,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

