SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.