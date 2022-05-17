SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 775.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 99,025 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $21.79.

