Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE ST opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

