ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PIXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.85.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 124.27% and a negative net margin of 114.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

