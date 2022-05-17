Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Decreases By 32.1%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.