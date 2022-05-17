Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expands By 24.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 14,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. 3,355,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

