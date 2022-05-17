Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Drops By 20.8%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 543,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

