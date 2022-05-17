Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Rises By 30.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NLSPW traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,331. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

