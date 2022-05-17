Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Decreases By 30.9%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SHECY. Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHECY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

