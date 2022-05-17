Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Increases By 25.9%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 1,041,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TYPMF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products. The company acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

