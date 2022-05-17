Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Drops By 30.7%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

USFD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,751. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

