Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Drops By 30.1%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZME traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,210. Zhangmen Education has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $164.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhangmen Education stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. ( NYSE:ZME Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.69% of Zhangmen Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

