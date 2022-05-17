Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $75.56. 10,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,436,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.33.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.