Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.33. 4,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,129,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

