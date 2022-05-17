SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 125,536 shares.The stock last traded at $175.66 and had previously closed at $169.51.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.00.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.