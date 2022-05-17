srnArt Gallery Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $72,114.78 and approximately $26.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00505778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,939.84 or 1.73023356 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000237 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

