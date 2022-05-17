Stealth Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $435,759.58 and $3,190.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002212 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

