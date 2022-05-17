Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.