StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 555.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$4.50 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0028 dividend. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVAUF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

