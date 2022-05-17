StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 555.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$4.50 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0028 dividend. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
