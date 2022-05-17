Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $18.55. Stratasys shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 24,322 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $10,978,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

