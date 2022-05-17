Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.92.
SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SUMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 1,039,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,501. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $901.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.