Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 1,039,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,501. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $901.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.