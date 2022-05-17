Sun (New) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.65 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $92.27 million and $30.65 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,862.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517245 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.