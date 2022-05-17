Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.43. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 388,657 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $746.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 333,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

