Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.43. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 388,657 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $746.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.06.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
