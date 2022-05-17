Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Buyback $1.50 billion in Outstanding Stock

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 6,200,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

