TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Reaches $12.86 Million

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $301,861.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00515710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.23 or 1.74174375 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

