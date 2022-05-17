Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 318.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.88).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 279.20 ($3.44). The stock had a trading volume of 9,211,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,306,105. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.