The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $14,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

