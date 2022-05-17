Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

