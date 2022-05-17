Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $47,917,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

