Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 10,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,202.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. UBS Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.24.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

