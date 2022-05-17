Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

CCI stock opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average is $183.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

