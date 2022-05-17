Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,697 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 104.87%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.