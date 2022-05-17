Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Decreased by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 1,016,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,625. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

