Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.84.

TREVF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,363. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

