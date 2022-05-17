TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $954.52 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and $954.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000288 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 97,653,089,590 coins and its circulating supply is 97,653,102,220 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

